MTV Sets 2011 Award Show Schedule

MTV has set the schedule for its trio of award shows for 2011.

The 28th annual Video Music Awards will air on Sunday Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. (ET/Ptg). A location for the upcoming Moonman fest has not been disclosed.

The 20th annual MTV Movie Awards will premiere Sunday, June 5 at 9 p.m from Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the youngest of the group, the sixth annual MTVU Woodie Awards,

will venture outside of New York City for the first time, debuting

Wednesday March 16 at midnight on MTV, MTV2 and MTVU from the Austin

Music Hall in Austin, Texas during the South By Southwest Music

Festival.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com.