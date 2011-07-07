MTV to Send 'Beavis and Butthead' to Comic-Con

MTV will use Comic-Con to give viewers their first look at new footage from the recently revived animated series Beavis and Butthead, the network announced Thursday.

Moderated by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, the panel will feature a Q&A with creator Mike Judge as well as a first look at new episodes.

The other MTV shows that will be attendance are freshman series Teen Wolf and two upcoming series: the animated Good Vibes and horror-comedy Death Valley (Wes Craven will moderate that panel). An additional panel, MTV Geek!, will give attendees the chance to find out what the network is planning down the road, including new MTV/Top Cow collaboration, September Mourning. Stan Lee take part to discuss MTV Comics' digital book, The Seekers.

Comic-Con begins July 21 at the San Diego Convention Center.