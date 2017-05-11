MTV’s ‘The Shannara Chronicles’ Moves to Spike TV

MTV’s fantasy drama series The Shannara Chronicles will move to Spike TV for its sophomore campaign, the network said Thursday.

The series, based on the best-selling book series by Terry Brooks, debuted on MTV in 2016 and will launch its 10-episode sophomore campaign on Spike TV later this fall, according to Spike.

Spike, which will be rebranded Paramount TV in 2018, will introduce the series to its viewers with an encore play of season one beginning June 29. The Shannara Chronicles is produced by Sonar Entertainment and executive produced by Brooks, along with Al Gough, Miles Millar, Jon Favreau, Jonathan Liebesman and Dan Farah.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.