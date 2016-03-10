MTV’s ‘Scream’ Set to Return May 31

MTV and Dimension TV said that horror series Scream will return for its second season on May 31.

The show will have new cast members including Kiana Ledé, Santiago Segura, Anthony Ruivivar, Austin Highsmith, Sean Grandillo and Karina Logue.

Series regulars Willa Fitzgerald, John Karna, Tom Maden, Tracy Middendorf, Amadeus Serafini, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Carlson Young return.

The new season picks up with characters getting closer to the truth about the season one murders, while the killer is intent on more bloodshed.

Production is underway in New Orleans.