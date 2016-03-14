MTV’s ‘Faking It’ Keeps Taking on Real Issues

Related: Loose Lips Sink Network Schedule Scripts

The third season of way-offbeat teen comedy Faking It debuts March 15 on MTV. While streaming services get the plaudits for their bold depiction of transgender characters and evolving sexual identities, Faking It has been mining these issues on basic cable for a couple years. The new season promises more unflinching story lines about gender, sexuality and the emerging intersex community.

The show is set in a liberal Austin suburb, where main characters Amy and Karma are BFFs and thought to be lovers in their high school. With 27 episodes under his belt, showrunner Carter Covington says the series can tackle just about anything. “It’s a luxury at this point—the characters are so well-developed and the fans are so invested that we feel like we can tell more sophisticated stories,” he says.

Prior to Faking It, Covington was a writer/producer on Greek, Hart of Dixie and 10 Things I Hate About You. Time spent volunteering at the LGBT youth crisis hotline The Trevor Project inspired Faking It.

Covington credits MTV for having his back on Faking It. “MTV is not scared of the groundbreaking stories we do,” he says. “They tell us to be bold as possible.”