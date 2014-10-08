MTV’s ‘Awkward’ to End in 2015

MTV announced Wednesday that comedy Awkward has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The series is currently in its fourth season on the network, airing on Tuesday nights.

MTV programming president Susanne Daniels told B&C in September that the program would end in 2015. Daniels said at the time that building Awkward, which premiered in 2011, and its base audience of teen girls was key to the programming strategy that she developed when she joined the network in 2012.

“The initial thrust behind comedy development was ‘How do we keep and grow the Awkward fans?’” Daniels said.

New seasons of Awkward and sophomore comedy Faking It premiered Sept. 23, with new series Happyland joining the Tuesday-night comedy block one week later.

Awkward was created by Lauren Lungerich. Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini serve as executive producers.