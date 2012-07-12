MTV Renews 'Teen Wolf' for Third Season

MTV announced Thursday during San Diego Comic-Con that it has renewed its drama, Teen Wolf for a third season.

The new season will consist of 24 episodes, double the order for each of the show's first two seasons. This marks the first time an MTV primetime scripted series has reached a third season and is the largest episode order to date in the scripted space.

"Teen Wolf represents a terrific foray into the scripted world for the millennial MTV audience, and marks tremendous success in the continued diversification of our schedule," said David Janollari, head of programming for MTV. "Renewing the show for a third season celebrates the creative vision of executive producer Jeff Davis and the remarkable talent of the cast who bring this bona fide fan favorite to life."

Teen Wolf currently ranks as the #1 series across all TV in its time period in the P12-34 demo, and draws 1.8 million total viewers each week.