MTV Renews 'Teen Wolf'

By

MTV has picked up a second season of Teen Wolf,
the network said Wednesday.

The series, a reinvention of the classic werewolf tale,
is currently averaging 1.7 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating with
persons12-34, making it MTV's highest-rated new series of 2010 and 2011.

"Executive producer Jeff Davis has brought an exciting,
cinematic story to life with a breakout young cast who our audience has wildly
embraced," said David Janollari, head of MTV programming. "Picking up Teen
Wolf for a second season marks another step towards the further
diversification of our schedule, with this big, bold, entertaining scripted
series."

The sophomore season will return for 12 episodes in 2012.