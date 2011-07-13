MTV Renews 'Teen Wolf'
MTV has picked up a second season of Teen Wolf,
the network said Wednesday.
The series, a reinvention of the classic werewolf tale,
is currently averaging 1.7 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating with
persons12-34, making it MTV's highest-rated new series of 2010 and 2011.
"Executive producer Jeff Davis has brought an exciting,
cinematic story to life with a breakout young cast who our audience has wildly
embraced," said David Janollari, head of MTV programming. "Picking up Teen
Wolf for a second season marks another step towards the further
diversification of our schedule, with this big, bold, entertaining scripted
series."
The sophomore season will return for 12 episodes in 2012.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.