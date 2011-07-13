MTV Renews 'Teen Wolf'

MTV has picked up a second season of Teen Wolf,

the network said Wednesday.

The series, a reinvention of the classic werewolf tale,

is currently averaging 1.7 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating with

persons12-34, making it MTV's highest-rated new series of 2010 and 2011.

"Executive producer Jeff Davis has brought an exciting,

cinematic story to life with a breakout young cast who our audience has wildly

embraced," said David Janollari, head of MTV programming. "Picking up Teen

Wolf for a second season marks another step towards the further

diversification of our schedule, with this big, bold, entertaining scripted

series."

The sophomore season will return for 12 episodes in 2012.