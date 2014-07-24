MTV Renews ‘Teen Wolf’

MTV has renewed Teen Wolf for a 20-episode fifth season.

Previous seasons of the show, including the current fourth season, have run 12 episodes.

The scripted series is a co-production of MTV and MGM in association with Lost Marbles Productions, Inc., Siesta Productions, Inc., First Cause, Inc. and DiGa. It is executive produced by Jeff Davis, Russell Mulcahy, Marty Adelstein, René Echevarria, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley and Ian Stokes.