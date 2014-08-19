MTV Renews Teen Drama ‘Finding Carter’

MTV has renewed drama series Finding Carter, the network announced Tuesday.

Currently in its first season, Finding Carter is averaging 2.2 million total viewers in Nielsen live-plus-three data and a 2.0 rating among the target demo of viewers 12-34. The show has been heavily time-shifted, with the most recent episode increasing 100% in 12-34 from live-plus-same day (0.9) to live-plus-three (1.8).

No premiere date for the 12-episode second season has been announced.

“The creative minds behind Finding Carter did an exceptional job bringing this story to life and drawing our audience in,” said Susanne Daniels, president of MTV programming. “I'm looking forward to another season following Carter on her journey.”

Terri Minsky, Deborah Spera, Maria Grasso and Alexander Motlagh serve as executive producers on the series, which was created by Emily Silver.