MTV Renews Rob Dyrdek's 'Ridiculousness,' 'Fantasy Factory'

MTV renewed a pair of series from Rob Dyrdek on Tuesday, ordering a fourth season of Ridiculousness and a sixth and final season of Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory.

Ridiculousness, the viral video series hosted by Dyrdek, was renewed for 22 episodes. The show's third season has averaged 2 million total viewers (Live +7) and a 1.6 rating among persons 12-34. Its third-season finale airs Thursday, where the Fantasy Factory cast will appear to celebrate the renewals.

Fantasy Factory's final campaign will consist of 10 episodes. Season five averaged a 1.7 rating with persons 12-34 and averaged of 1.7 million total viewers (L+7).