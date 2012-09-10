MTV Renews 'Ridiculousness' for Third Season
MTV has given its viral video series Ridiculousness
an expanded third-season renewal, ordering 20 more episodes.
Currently in its second season, the series is averaging 1.3
million viewers and a 1.2 rating with persons 12-34. The Rob Dyrdek-hosted
series breaks down the Internet's hilarious, most bizarre and extreme videos.
The extended episode order follows the network's renewals with
Awkward and Teen Wolf, which also received an increased episode
count.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.