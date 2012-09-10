MTV Renews 'Ridiculousness' for Third Season

MTV has given its viral video series Ridiculousness

an expanded third-season renewal, ordering 20 more episodes.





Currently in its second season, the series is averaging 1.3

million viewers and a 1.2 rating with persons 12-34. The Rob Dyrdek-hosted

series breaks down the Internet's hilarious, most bizarre and extreme videos.





The extended episode order follows the network's renewals with

Awkward and Teen Wolf, which also received an increased episode

count.