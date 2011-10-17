MTV Renews 'Ridiculousness'

MTV announced Monday that it has renewed viral video

series Ridiculousness for a second

season.

The series, hosted by Rob Dyrdek, airs Monday nights at

10 p.m. Ridiculousness has averaged a

1.8 P12-34 rating and 1.9 million in its timeslot.

"Our audience loves Ridiculousness,

and we're thrilled that Rob will be bringing another hilarious season of the

show to our viewers," said David Janollari, head of MTV programming. "He

is a powerhouse talent with a long history with MTV, and his brand of comedy,

from Ridiculousness to Fantasy Factory, is a perfect fit

on our network."