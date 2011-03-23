MTV Renews 'Real World'

MTV Wednesday announced today that it has picked up seasons 27 and 28 of its successful reality series The Real World.

The series - the longest-running reality show in cable history - is currently in its 25th season and has already begun casting for next season. The current Las Vegas edition of the series is averaging more than 2 million viewers and is the top ranked show in its 10 p.m. time period since launching March 9, according to network officials.

"For the past 25 seasons, The Real World has connected with our audience and continues to provoke discussion about issues that matter to our viewers," said Chris Linn,executive vice president of Programming, MTV Series in a statement. "We are excited to continue our relationship with Bunim/Murray Productions and look forward to more dynamic programming and continued success."