MTVRenews 'Jersey Shore' for Sixth Season

MTV announced

Monday that it has renewed its hit reality series, Jersey Shore for a

sixth season, with the entire cast returning.

Production is set

to begin this summer.

Season five of the

JerseyShore has seen the series hit

a snag in viewership. The latest season finale drew just 4.8 million viewers,

down 36% from January's season premiere and down 50% from the show's all-time

high last summer. After DVR playback, the show is averaging 7.9 million viewers

for the season.

The series is also

set to see a couple spin-offs, with The Pauly D Project set to premiere

March 29 and the untitled series with Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki"

Polizzi (who also has her impending marriage and pregnancy).

Jersey Shore:

The Reunion airs Thursday at 10:00 p.m.