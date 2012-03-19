MTVRenews 'Jersey Shore' for Sixth Season
MTV announced
Monday that it has renewed its hit reality series, Jersey Shore for a
sixth season, with the entire cast returning.
Production is set
to begin this summer.
Season five of the
JerseyShore has seen the series hit
a snag in viewership. The latest season finale drew just 4.8 million viewers,
down 36% from January's season premiere and down 50% from the show's all-time
high last summer. After DVR playback, the show is averaging 7.9 million viewers
for the season.
The series is also
set to see a couple spin-offs, with The Pauly D Project set to premiere
March 29 and the untitled series with Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki"
Polizzi (who also has her impending marriage and pregnancy).
Jersey Shore:
The Reunion airs Thursday at 10:00 p.m.
