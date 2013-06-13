MTV Renews 'Girl Code' for Season Two

MTV has ordered a second season of Girl Code, its spin-off of MTV2's Guy Code, the network announced Thursday. The renewal is for 20 episodes.



Girl Code averages 1.1 million viewers per week and a 1.2 rating with persons 12-34.



Girl Code

features female comics giving viewers hilarious and over the top tips about womanhood. The series was developed by Ryan Ling who also serves as executive producer.