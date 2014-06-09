MTV Renews ‘Faking It’ for Second Season

MTV has renewed Faking It for a second season, the network confirmed on Monday.

The scripted series, a romantic comedy about two female friends who pretend to be lesbians so they can become popular, was greenlit for a 10-episode sophomore season.

The renewal comes ahead of the season one finale, which will air Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. out of Awkward.

“Faking It has proved to be the perfect companion show to Awkward,” said Susanne Daniels, president of programming at MTV, in a statement. “We’re excited about Carter Covington’s delicious plans for season two.”

Weekly, the series averages a 1.5 rating among P12-34 and 1.4 million total viewers.