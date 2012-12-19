MTV Renews 'Catfish' for Second Season
MTV has renewed its newest hit series, Catfish, for a second season.
The hour-long series, which is based on the 2010 documentary
Catfish, follows Nev Schulman, the subject of the film, and filmmaker
Max Joseph as they take viewers inside the stories of young people as their
online-only romantic relationships collide with first-time, real-life
encounters.
The first season premiered Nov. 12, and became MTV's highest-rated series premiere at 11 p.m. ever and is averaging a 2.3 rating with
persons 12-34 through its first six episodes. The first season will air
internationally on MTV channels around the world starting in January 2013.
"Catfish: The TV Show has truly captured the
zeitgeist of the digital dating age," said Dave Sirulnick, executive VP,
MTV Multiplatform. "The show has resonated with our audience by
portraying the real life journeys of individuals trying to navigate the highs
and lows of online dating -- an experience our viewers can relate to. We
are thrilled to bring the show back for a second season, and look forward to
the fascinating stories that only Nev and Max can uncover."
