MTV Renews 'Catfish' for Second Season

MTV has renewed its newest hit series, Catfish, for a second season.





The hour-long series, which is based on the 2010 documentary

Catfish, follows Nev Schulman, the subject of the film, and filmmaker

Max Joseph as they take viewers inside the stories of young people as their

online-only romantic relationships collide with first-time, real-life

encounters.





The first season premiered Nov. 12, and became MTV's highest-rated series premiere at 11 p.m. ever and is averaging a 2.3 rating with

persons 12-34 through its first six episodes. The first season will air

internationally on MTV channels around the world starting in January 2013.





"Catfish: The TV Show has truly captured the

zeitgeist of the digital dating age," said Dave Sirulnick, executive VP,

MTV Multiplatform. "The show has resonated with our audience by

portraying the real life journeys of individuals trying to navigate the highs

and lows of online dating -- an experience our viewers can relate to. We

are thrilled to bring the show back for a second season, and look forward to

the fascinating stories that only Nev and Max can uncover."