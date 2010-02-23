MTV to Release ‘Jersey Shore' DVD Through CreateSpace

MTV will release the first season of reality hit Jersey Shore via Amazon.com's DVD-on-demand service CreateSpace, the companies announced Feb. 23.

In addition to all nine episodes of the hit show, Jersey Shore UNCENSORED: Season One, will include the reunion special as well as obligatory "special features" such as tips from Snooki, The Situation and a Jersey Shore makeover with Michael Cera.

CreateSpace is among a handful of platforms that allow secure electronic sell-through and recording of video entertainment. CreateSpace has distributed a slew of television programs including MTV's My Super Sweet Sixteen and The Real Orange County, Nickelodeon's Doug and Drake & Josh and CNN's Black in America and Dr. Sanjay Gupta's Cheating Death.

Jersey Shore became an unexpected hit for MTV. The season finale was watched by 4 million viewers, roughly double the tune-in for the network's The Hills.

Jersey Shore has been renewed for a second season, with 12 new episodes set to bow this summer.