MTV to Relaunch ‘Cribs,' ‘Girl Code’ on Snapchat

MTV is moving two of its classic series to Snapchat.

The network said Thursday it will relaunch unscripted series Cribs and Girl Code on the social media service later this month. Cribs, which launched on MTV in 2000 and showcased the lavish homes of celebrities, will launch new episodes on Snapchat’s Discover platform beginning June 3.

The episodes, which will be available to view for 48 hours, will launch with a tour of DJ/prouder Steve Aoki’s home. Other Cribs episodes will feature skateboarder Nyjah Huston and NFL star Von Miller, according to MTV.

Female-targeted series Girl Code will launch on Snapchat July 27 with returning cast members including Carly Aquilino and Matteo Lane, said the network. Girl Code ran on MTV from 2013 to 2015.

