MTV Rebranding HD Music Channel

MTV Networks is rebranding its high-definition music channel, MHD, as Palladia, the company said Tuesday.

The new name is meant to reflect “a sense of spectacle -- a grand stage, a vast arena and the excitement of live musical performances.”

The network will continue to feature almost exclusively music content, with a particular focus on live events. Every Sunday at 9 p.m. will feature a new concert, and every Thursday, the network will feature a rock movie, kicking off Sept. 4 with Dave Chappelle’s Block Party, with others including Pink Floyd: The Wall and Tommy.

Palladia will also reair events from its sister networks, such as the MTV Video Music Awards, the VH1 Hip Hop Honors and the CMT Music Awards.