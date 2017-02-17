MTV Ready to Bring Back ‘Parental Control’

MTV is getting ready to bring back Parental Control, a hit that aired on the network from 2006 through 2010.

The network has posted a casting notice announcing that “MTV’s Parental Control Is Back.”



The notice says Parental Control, a dating show that gives disapproving parents the power to pick candidates to date their son or daughter and replace their current unsuitable love interest, will have an “all new season of laughs drama and romance!”

MTV is one of the networks Viacom’s new CEO Bob Bakish is focusing on. Bakish has said he expects MTV to move away from the scripted programming it has been running and return to a better balance of reality shows.

Last year, Viacom put Chris McCarthy, who also runs VH1 and Logo, in charge of MTV.

MTV’s casting notice for Parental Control says the producers are looking for “fun, outgoing families in the Southern California area."

“Do your parents dislike your current boyfriend or girlfriend? Are they always complaining that you can do better?? Do you finally want to prove to them once-and-for-all that you’ve already found the one,” says the casting notice. “Parents, do you dislike your son or daughter’s current girlfriend, boyfriend or significant other? When it comes to dating, do you know what’s best for them? Would you like to be in control of deciding who your son or daughter dates? If so, then Parental Control is the perfect show for you!!!”