MTV Pre-Releases Series On App

In a very Netflix-like move, MTV has pre-released the entire first season of new series Wait 'Til Next Year exclusively on its MTV app, becoming the first network to do so.

All 12 episodes of the new docudrama can be viewed via the app, which is available on iPhone, iPad and Xbox 360 for Xbox Live Gold members in the U.S., ahead of the show's Nov. 1 premiere date.

The network said it recently saw an 82% jump in app installs week-over-week, when it released documentary Miley: The Movement and asked fans to tweet the hashtag #UnlockMiley to access clips from the doc exclusively through the app.

Wait ‘Til Next Year follows the Lincoln Park Railsplitters, a high-school football team that lost 43 consecutive games over the course of five years.