MTV Planning Live Election Night Coverage

MTV plans to cover election night live, using all of its television, digital and social screens to engage millennial viewers.

The platforms include Facebook Live, YouTube and Snapchat and reports and updates from MTV correspondents will begin at 3 p.m. E.T. of Nov. 8.

The coverage will originate from MTV’s Total Request Live studio in Times Square. The studio will be transformed into “The People’s Playhouse” and feature a replica of the Oval Office with artists creating murals in real time.

Coverage will also feature the return of cameras focusing on puppies, who will serve as MTV election night pollsters. They can be followed by using the hashtag #BasketofAdorables.

MTV personnel involved in election night coverage includes correspondent Gaby Wilson, deputy politics editor Julianne Ross, correspondent Meredith Graves, and political writers Jane Coaston and Marcus Patrick Ellsworth. Reporting live from Donald Trump headquarters will be senior political correspondent Ana Marie Cox and senior national correspondent Jamil Smith will be live at Hillary Clinton headquarters.

Here’s how MTV’s coverage breaks down:

On TV:

Beginning at 3 p.m. ET and into primetime, MTV, MTV2, mtvU and MTV Live will feature multiple MTV News live break-ins every hour from MTV’s studio and the candidates' headquarters. The networks will also go live as soon as the President-Elect is named.

On Facebook Live:

MTV News will bring back its “10 to the Hour, Every Hour” on Facebook Live beginning at 6:50 p.m. ET and continuing at 10 minutes to the hour, every hour throughout the night. Each Facebook Live will include a theme block on an issue that matters to young people today—from climate change and reproductive rights to immigration and the economy—as well as live election and state ballot initiative updates, performances, interviews and more.

On YouTube:

Beginning at 6:50 p.m. ET, MTV News will host a non-stop live stream on its YouTube channel. The livestream will feature the “10 to the Hour, Every Hour” segments, as well as ongoing streams of Election Night watch parties, happenings in the MTV studio and the #BasketofAdorables Puppy Poll Pit.

Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram

All of MTV and MTV News’ Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat accounts will provide Election Night updates, segments, photos and more throughout the night.

Podcasts

MTV’s critically-acclaimed political podcast, “The Stakes,” will book-end the week with the debut of a new episode on Monday, Nov. 7 (Election Night Eve) and a recap episode on Friday, Nov. 11.