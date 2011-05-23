MTV Picks up MMA Fighting Docu-Series 'Caged'

MTV has picked up docu-series Caged

and renewed World of Jenks for a

second season, David Janollari, MTV programming head and Chris Linn, executive

vice president, programming and head of production announced Monday.

Caged

is a weekly documentary series set in Louisiana following a group of high

school graduates as they explore MMA fighting. It is executive produced by Joke

Fincioen and Biagio Messina of Joke Productions, with Dave Sirulnick and Amy

Bailey as MTV executive producers.

World

of Jenks enters its second season with expanded one-hour episodes as executive

producer Andrew Jenks continues to look at the stories of three people during a

six-month period. The second season is co-executive produced by Dave

Snyder, with Brent Haynes and Brooke Posch as executive producers for MTV.