MTV Picks Up ‘Awkward' for Second Season

MTV has renewed its scripted comedy series Awkward for a

second season, the network said Monday. Season two will premiere in 2012.

"Awkward has really resonated with our young audience

marking yet another successful push into scripted programming and the further

diversification of our schedule," said David Janollari, head of MTV programming

in a statement.

Since its premiere on July 19, Awkward has averaged 1.7

million viewers a week; its last episode delivered a series-high 2.0 rating

with MTV's target P12-34 demo, up 21% from the prior week.

The renewal comes on the heels of MTV cancelling another

scripted comedy, The Hard Times of R.J. Berger last week.