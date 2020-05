MTV has picked up a dozen more episodes of Finding Carter. Alex Saxon, one of the stars of the series, announced the news on YouTube.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gJVUlbdYfk[/embed]

The family drama, currently in its second season, airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. The 12 additional episodes are slated to premiere later this year.