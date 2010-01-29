MTV Orders Unscripted ‘If You Really Knew Me'
By Alex Weprin
MTV has ordered one unscripted series and renewed another,
picking up If You Really Knew Me and a second season of Teen Mom.
If You Really Knew Me is being described as a real
life Breakfast Club, following five high school students from different
cliques (jocks, geeks, brains, etc.) as they experience "Challenge Day," a
program designed to break down those barriers. Each week will focus on a
different high school across the country. MTV has ordered 12 episodes of the
series, which will premiere in Q4 2010. Arnold Shapiro Productions is producing
the series, Angie Day and Arnold Shapiro are
executive producers.
Teen Mom became one of the network's breakout reality hits, with
the first season finale drawing over 3.6 million total viewers, and a 3.5 12-34
demo rating. The series was spun off of 2009's surprise hit 16 and Pregnant.
Season two of Teen Mom will debut in summer 2010, with the network
ordering eight episodes.
"Both series share an unfiltered
and unique look at different aspects of teen life, and the transition to
adulthood. We are thrilled to continue to tell the stories of these teen moms,
and to work with Arnold Shapiro on this new documentary series that breaks down
the walls of cliques in high school and brings kids together," said Tony
DiSanto, president of MTV programming.
