MTV Orders Unscripted ‘If You Really Knew Me'

MTV has ordered one unscripted series and renewed another,

picking up If You Really Knew Me and a second season of Teen Mom.

If You Really Knew Me is being described as a real

life Breakfast Club, following five high school students from different

cliques (jocks, geeks, brains, etc.) as they experience "Challenge Day," a

program designed to break down those barriers. Each week will focus on a

different high school across the country. MTV has ordered 12 episodes of the

series, which will premiere in Q4 2010. Arnold Shapiro Productions is producing

the series, Angie Day and Arnold Shapiro are

executive producers.

Teen Mom became one of the network's breakout reality hits, with

the first season finale drawing over 3.6 million total viewers, and a 3.5 12-34

demo rating. The series was spun off of 2009's surprise hit 16 and Pregnant.

Season two of Teen Mom will debut in summer 2010, with the network

ordering eight episodes.

"Both series share an unfiltered

and unique look at different aspects of teen life, and the transition to

adulthood. We are thrilled to continue to tell the stories of these teen moms,

and to work with Arnold Shapiro on this new documentary series that breaks down

the walls of cliques in high school and brings kids together," said Tony

DiSanto, president of MTV programming.