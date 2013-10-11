MTV Orders Singing Competition Series From Mike Fleiss

MTV has ordered a singing competition series from Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss.

Copycat will have contestants battle each other in trying to sound like famous recording artists in front of a studio audience, which will vote on the winner. The half-hour series is from Fleiss' Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television.

Fleiss and Brendon Carter serve as executive producers with Matt Laesch as coexecutive producer. Lauren Dolgen, Kristina Edwards and Jennifer Russakoff are the executives in charge for MTV.