MTV Orders ‘Shannara’ #TCA14

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2014

MTV has given a straight to series order to fantasy series Shannara, the network announced Friday at its TCA summer press tour presentation.

The show is based on a series of fantasy novels by author Terry Brooks, the first of which was published in 1977.

The TV series is being written by Al Gough and Miles Millar. Jonathan Liebesman, director of the forthcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature film, will direct.