MTV Orders Second Season of ‘Just Tattoo of Us’

MTV has ordered a second season of Just Tattoo of Us, which premiered in April. Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are returning as hosts. Gobstopper TV produces the show, which sees friends and couples design tattoos for each other, which the recipient does not see until the tattoo is completed.

Just Tattoo of Us has averaged 306,000 viewers 16-34. Internationally, the show has reached more than 6.4 million total viewers across 12 markets where ratings are available, says MTV, including the U.K., Mexico and Denmark.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that Just Tattoo of Us is returning. The show has clearly struck a chord with our target audience, connecting incredibly well with them,” said Kerry Taylor, senior VP, youth and music, co-head of MTV International and CMO of Viacom UK. “We have plenty more fun, surprises and shocks in store for the second season and can’t wait get to work on it. “

Season two will air later this summer.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be making a second [season],” said Ross McCarthy, managing director and executive producer, Gobstopper. “It's going to be bigger, brasher and the tattoos are going to be even crazier. Let the inking commence!”