MTV Orders ‘Scream’ Adaptation to Series

MTV has ordered its reboot of Wes Craven’s Scream franchise to series, the network said on Tuesday.

The series will debut in October 2015. Scream was picked up for 10 episodes.

Dimension TV — the small-screen wing of the studio that produced the original film franchise — will produce the series with Weinstein Co.’s Harvey and Bob Weinstein on board as executive producers, along with Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad.

Willa Fitzgerald, Amy Forsyth, John Karna, Carlson Young and Amadeus Serafini will star in the TV adaptation, which has been rumored to not feature the iconic “Ghostface” killer from the films.