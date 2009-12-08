MTV Orders More 'America's Next Dance Crew,' 'Taking The Stage'

MTV has renewed Randy Jackson Presents:America's

Best Dance Crew for a fifth season and Taking the Stage for a second

season.

The two performance shows will return to the cabler

Thursday, Jan. 28.

America's Best Dance Crew has turned into one of

MTV's biggest hits, with season four beating all ad supported cable competition

in its timeslot and delivering a 1.7 rating in MTV's core 12-34 demo. Taking

the Stage was tops in its time period among women 12-24. By pairing it with

the veteran America's Best Dance Crew, MTV is hoping to give the show a

sophomore boost.

"We are thrilled to

bring back both of these hit franchises in 2010," said Tony DiSanto, president

of programming for MTV. "While each series is a different format, both

have music at their core. It is the mode of expression for these kids who are

trying to live their dream. Music is their life in both the dance competition

of America's

Best Dance Crew and in the dramatic reality stories of Taking the Stage."