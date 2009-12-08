MTV Orders More 'America's Next Dance Crew,' 'Taking The Stage'
By Alex Weprin
MTV has renewed Randy Jackson Presents:America's
Best Dance Crew for a fifth season and Taking the Stage for a second
season.
The two performance shows will return to the cabler
Thursday, Jan. 28.
America's Best Dance Crew has turned into one of
MTV's biggest hits, with season four beating all ad supported cable competition
in its timeslot and delivering a 1.7 rating in MTV's core 12-34 demo. Taking
the Stage was tops in its time period among women 12-24. By pairing it with
the veteran America's Best Dance Crew, MTV is hoping to give the show a
sophomore boost.
"We are thrilled to
bring back both of these hit franchises in 2010," said Tony DiSanto, president
of programming for MTV. "While each series is a different format, both
have music at their core. It is the mode of expression for these kids who are
trying to live their dream. Music is their life in both the dance competition
of America's
Best Dance Crew and in the dramatic reality stories of Taking the Stage."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.