MTV Orders Late-Night Series from Comedienne Duo

MTV has greenlit a new late-night series starring comedians

Nikki Glaser and Sara Schaefer, a network spokesman confirmed Thursday.

The Nikki and Sara

Show will air weekly at 11 p.m. and premiere later this year. In The series

will feature Glaser and Schaefer, who host the podcast You Had to Be There, telling jokes, starring in sketches, doing

on-the-street interviews and hosting celebrity guests.

MTV re-entering the late-night comedy space comes as other

cablers are beefing up programming in the late hours. Bravo expanded Andy Cohen's

Watch What Happens Live to five night

a week earlier this year to take on E!'s Chelsea

Lately, and FX will move into the space this summer with the premiere of Brand X with Russell Brand and Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell.

The story was first reported by TV Guide magazine.