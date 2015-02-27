MTV Orders ‘Girl Code Live,’ ‘Greatest Party Story Ever’ to Series

MTV has renewed two unscripted series, the long-running The Challenge and Are You The One. The 27th season of The Challenge will be 12 episodes long while Are You The One’s contestants will have 10 episodes in season three to find their perfect match and win $1 million.

The cable net also ordered two pilots to series, Girl Code Live, a weekly half-hour talk show, and Greatest Party Story Ever, which will feature people telling their “most epic” stories along to animation. Girl Code Live, executive produced by Ryan Ling,will be hosted by Girl Code stars Nessa, Carly Aquilino and Nora “Awkwafina” Lum.

Ben Nemtin and Jonnie Penn are executive producers for Greatest Party Story Ever.

Both shows will have 10-episode first seasons.