MTV Orders Four Unscripted Series

MTV picked up two primetime and two afternoon unscripted series for 2014.

The two primetime series are Untitled Virgins Project and MTV's House of Food (working title). The untitled project will be a docuseries following the lives of young adults who are all virgins, while House of Food features young chefs competing in a cooking competition while all living under the same roof.

MTV ordered another cooking series for afternoons with Rob Dyrdek's Snackdown (wt), in which young cooks "unleash their imaginations on your standard munchies fareand elevate them to a fully baked art-form." The other daytime series The Ex and Why, will bring together ex-couples for a chance to resolve their past issues.

MTV also announced that it has renewed Awkward for a fourth season. Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler will serve as the new showrunners.