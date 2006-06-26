MTV Networks Names VP, Film Content

MTV Networks has named David Gale to the newly created position of executive VP, new media and special film content. In his new role, he will oversee the search for new content, from branded films to long-form productions and documentaries, for the network’s various platforms, including Internet, wireless, theatrical, DVD and video-on-demand.

Gale has been with MTV Networks for 11 years, most recently as executive VP of MTV Films. He will continue to be based in Los Angeles and report to Van Toffler, president of MTV Networks Music/Logo/Films Group.

Before joining MTV Networks, Gale was president of Anne Hurd’s Pacific Western Productions. Previously, he served as executive CP of Ridley Scott’s Percy Main Productions and VP of business affairs at ICM.