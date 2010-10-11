MTV Networks Attains TV Rights to NBCU Film Package

MTV Networks has acquired the broadcast premiere rights to a major movie package from NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, it was announced Monday.

Brokered by Josh Vodnoy of MTV and Bruce Casino, SVP of cable and ancillary sales for NBCU Domestic Television Distribution, the deal gives the rights to 57 films--including several hits from 2010--to MTV Networks' Spike TV, Comedy Central, MTV and VH1.

Spike TV, primary beneficiary of the deal, attained rights to 2010's Robin Hood, Wolfman and Green Zone, targeting the net's males 18-49 demo. It also acquired rights to classic action films like the Jaws trilogy and Scarface. Comedy Central received rights to the broadcast premiere of Get Him to the Greek and MTV acquired Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Broadcast rights for the films begin in 2012.

"This action-packed movie package, highlighted by the premieres Robin Hood, Wolfman, and Green Zone, all feature the intensity and drama our guy-centric audience craves," said John Griffin, senior vice president, programming and acquisitions.

"We applaud MTV Networks for recognizing the quality of this film slate which is the perfect fit for their brands," Casino said. "This significant acquisition establishes MTV Networks as a serious player in the network premiere window."