MTV Names Janollari to Head of Programming

MTV has named David Janollari to the expanded role of evp, head of programming, effective immediately, the network announced Tuesday. In addition, Chris Linn will take on the role of evp, programming and head of MTV production. The announcement came from Van Toffler, president of MTV Networks Music & Logo Group, and Stephen Friedman, general manager of MTV.

Prior to joining MTV in January 2010 as head of scripted development, Janollari served as president of entertainment for The WB network and co-founder of the Greenblatt Janollari Studio. He will continue to be based in MTV's Santa Monica office and will report to Toffler and Friedman.

Linn, a 20-year veteran of MTV Networks, has most recently been responsible for managing Jersey Shore and will be based at MTV Network's New York headquarters. He will also have a dual report to Toffler and Friedman.

"MTV produces more content than anyone else in television," Toffler said. "With David's professional pedigree and track record in TV entertainment combined with Chris' creative instinct and production prowess, they are the perfect team to continue our momentum and help take MTV into its next wave of reinvention."

Friedman added, "As we continue to expand our development and programming slates to satiate our audience's voracious appetite for different kinds of entertainment, David, Chris and their stellar teams will ensure we keep pioneering new creative that builds on MTV's legacy."