MTV Names Hakami Executive VP of Current Series and Programming

MTV announced Friday that programming veteran Elli Hakami will join the network as executive VP of current series and programming. She will be based in New York, where she will work with the network’s executive development team to oversee East Coast current reality series. She will report to MTV programming president Susanne Daniels.

Most recently, Hakami served as senior VP of programming and production at BBC Worldwide Productions, where she executive produced and developed reality series and specials such as What Not to Wear, Richard Hammond’s Crash Course, Americans in Bed, and Life Below Zero. Prior stints include Discovery and truTV.

“Over the course of her career, Elli has built a great reputation for delivering incredibly rich and diverse programming during her time with BBC Worldwide Productions, Discovery Channel, TruTV and more,” Daniels said. “Her expertise and instincts for finding and developing unique unscripted shows and franchises will be an amazing addition to our creative team at MTV.”