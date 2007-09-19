MTV, MySpace Release Details on First Presidential Chat

Democratic presidential nominee and former Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.) will be the first candidate to participate in MTV’s and MySpace’s candidate dialogues.

Taking place Thursday, Sept. 27 at the University of New Hampshire, the forum will be moderated by MTV News’ Gideon Yago and Suchin Pak, as well as Washingtonpost.com political reporter Chris Cillizza.

During the discussion, users with access to the Web can respond to the candidate in real-time using a polling widget. Visitors to MySpace or MTV.com will be able to access a ratings meter, where they can indicate their approval (or disapproval) of the candidates’ responses. The results will be displayed instantly on the screen, allowing viewers at home to compare their views with those of the online community.

In typical MTV fashion, the approval and disapproval options will be more colorful than many, with responses such as “full of bull” and “scripted/canned” to express disapproval with what the candidate said and “sincere/authentic” and “well argued” to register approval..

The dialogues also mark the first time viewers at home will be able to submit questions in real-time to the candidates through MySpaceIM and MTV.com.

Pollsters John McLaughlin and Geoffrey Garin will oversee the real-time polling data and audience questions being submitted.

Other candidates who have agreed to participate in the forums include Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.), Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.), Sen. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.), former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.), Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.

The first candidate dialogue, with Edwards, will be streamed on MySpace and MTV.com Sept. 27 at noon, with rebroadcasts on MTV and mtvU later in the day.