MTV, Logo TV to Air Laverne Cox Documentary

MTV and Logo TV will simultaneously premiere in October a one-hour documentary produced by Orange Is The New Black actress Laverne Cox, MTV officials announced Thursday.

The documentary, Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, will debut Oct. 17 and will follow the lives of seven transgender youth ranging in age from 12 to 24, said MTV officials.

Immediately following the documentary’s premiere, Cox will host the one hour show Trans Forum live on Logo TV and MTV.com where she and the subjects of the documentary will discuss transgender issues as well as answer questions from a live audience and via social media.

