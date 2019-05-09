MTV Helps Launch Campaign to Save Moms

MTV, the home of 16 and Pregnant, is helping to launch a campaign to save expectant mothers.

The “Save Our Moms” maternal health campaign, starting Thursday, will appear on MTV and MTV News on all platforms.

The campaign features original content and educational resources. An original video directed by Minhal Baig is called the centerpiece of the campaign by MTV and will appear as a PSA. There is also a digital action hub for the effort. MTV News will have features on the campaign and talent from the network will support the campaign with “personal stories.”

“It’s shocking that the U.S. is the most dangerous place in the developed world to give birth,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV. “The positive news is that 60% of these deaths are preventable and that’s why we launched this campaign.”

In addition to MTV, the campaign is supported by Lena Waithe, Christy Turlington Burns’ Every Mother Counts and the Black Mamas Matter Alliance.

The campaign was inspired by three students from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs – Maria Jose Diaz, Justine LaVoye and Jenise Ogle – who pitched MTV leadership on shining a bright light on this overlooked crisis.