MTV Greenlights Two 'Jersey Shore' Spinoffs

MTV announced Thursday that it has greenlit two spinoffs of its popular reality series, Jersey Shore.

The net is developing two untiled reality projects starring Nicole

"Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio. Jersey Shore's SallyAnn Salsano of 495 Productions will executive produce each 12-episode series.

One series follows Snooki and JWoww in their lives away from their summer share in Seaside Heights and the Pauly D project will follow the star's life on the road as a DJ with the help of his childhood friends from Rhode Island.

"The Jersey Shore

cast is at the center of the show's ongoing success and Nicole, Pauly D

and Jenni have become household names as a result of their unique,

sometimes outrageous and often hilarious personalities," said Chris

Linn, EVP of programming and head of production for MTV. "We're excited to put the spotlight on their lives away from the shore as they pursue their individual passions, careers and relationships. Both series are fun, fresh ways for us to evolve what is an already successful brand for us."

Both new series are expected to begin production this year, with a 2012 airdate.