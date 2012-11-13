MTV Greenlights Talk Show With 'Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino

With MTV's reality hit Jersey Shore wrapping up next

month, the network on Tuesday greenlit a spinoff talk show with one of its cast

members, Vinny Guadagnino.

Instead of a studio, The Show With Vinny will

originate from Guadagnino's family home in Staten Island, N.Y., where

celebrities will "break bread" with Guadagnino and his family. This

will be third spinoff of the net's Jersey Shore franchise,

joining The Pauly D Project and Snooki & JWOWW, which has

already received a second season.

"Vinny's unique mix of humor, intelligence, curiosity

and heart make him the perfect choice for this genre busting take on the

interview format," said Chris Linn, MTV's executive VP of programming and

head of production. "As the lives of the Jersey Shore cast evolve,

we are excited to explore new ground while still delivering the laughs and

surprises that fans have come to expect from the franchise."

The show will be executive produced by SallyAnn Salsano of

495 Productions. Jacquelyn French will be the executive producer for MTV. Janay

Dutton is executive in charge of production on the series for MTV. Kara Welker

and Jared Hoffman also serve as executive producers of the series for Generate

Management.

The pickup comes one day after MTV shook up its programming

leadership, deciding not to renew the contract of programming head David

Janollari, and bringingSusanne Daniels on board as his replacement.