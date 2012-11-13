MTV Greenlights Talk Show With 'Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino
With MTV's reality hit Jersey Shore wrapping up next
month, the network on Tuesday greenlit a spinoff talk show with one of its cast
members, Vinny Guadagnino.
Instead of a studio, The Show With Vinny will
originate from Guadagnino's family home in Staten Island, N.Y., where
celebrities will "break bread" with Guadagnino and his family. This
will be third spinoff of the net's Jersey Shore franchise,
joining The Pauly D Project and Snooki & JWOWW, which has
already received a second season.
"Vinny's unique mix of humor, intelligence, curiosity
and heart make him the perfect choice for this genre busting take on the
interview format," said Chris Linn, MTV's executive VP of programming and
head of production. "As the lives of the Jersey Shore cast evolve,
we are excited to explore new ground while still delivering the laughs and
surprises that fans have come to expect from the franchise."
The show will be executive produced by SallyAnn Salsano of
495 Productions. Jacquelyn French will be the executive producer for MTV. Janay
Dutton is executive in charge of production on the series for MTV. Kara Welker
and Jared Hoffman also serve as executive producers of the series for Generate
Management.
The pickup comes one day after MTV shook up its programming
leadership, deciding not to renew the contract of programming head David
Janollari, and bringingSusanne Daniels on board as his replacement.
