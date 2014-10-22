MTV Greenlights Pair of Unscripted Series

MTV added to its reality slate on Wednesday, ordering a pair of unscripted series set to debut next year.

The two series are Broke A$$ Game Show and Todrick.

In Broke A$$ Game Show, Derek Gaines and David Magidoff find unsuspecting contestants on the streets of New York to push their personal limits for cash. It is produced by Core Media’s B-17 Entertainment with Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher as executive producers.

YouTube star Todrick Hall toplines Todrick, which takes a behind-the-scenes look as Hall and his team collaborate on his weekly online videos. Brian Graden Media produces with Hall, Scooter Braun and Danny Rose as executive producers.