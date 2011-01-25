MTV Greenlights Fourth Season of ‘Jersey Shore'

MTV announced Tuesday it will bring back its record-breaking reality series Jersey Shore for a fourth season.

In season four the cast will ditch the beachfront for the Italian countryside, with production set to begin in Europe in spring 2011 and the season airing later this year.

"While the stateside Jersey Shore locales have become iconic for our audience it's really the constantly evolving dynamic amongst the cast that keeps them coming back each season and Europe is a fresh spin on a show that continues to reach new heights for us," said Chris Linn, executive vice president of programming and head of production for MTV. "The cast is headed to the birthplace of the culture they love and live by. We can't wait to see what erupts as a result."

Currently in its third season, Jersey Shore's most recent episode on Jan. 20 was MTV's most-watched series telecast ever with 8.9 million total viewers.