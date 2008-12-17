MTV Greenlights Eight Youth-Targeted Reality Shows For 2009

MTV has greenlit eight new youth-targeted reality shows for 2009.



Brian Graden, president of the Entertainment MTV Networks Music Group, billed the series as profiling thrill-seeking, "adventure capitalists."



The shows are:

Nitro Circus, from Jackass creators Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, is an extreme sports show described as an "intense and irrational game of one-upsmanship" featuring freestyule motocross rider Travis Pastrana.

The CollegeHumor Show (CQ) takes a behind-the-screens look at the frat house type working environment at Web site collegehumor.com.

Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy is another action sports show featuring the skateboarder and his pals in his 25,000-foot indoor skate/office park.

College Life, a self-produced reality show, pledges to take away the producers and directors and provide a "real" reality show about freshman life at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

How's Your News follows a team of reporters who travel the country in a customized tour bus. It is based on the short films by Arthur Bradford featuring people with disabilities conducting person on the street interviews, which in term became a feature film from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Daddy's Girls (Sean "Diddy" Combs executive producing) takes Vanessa and Angela Simmons from the network's Run's House and follows their first steps toward independence as they move to Los Angeles to set up West coast operations.

The Girls of Hedsor Hall (working title) is from Donald Trump and features a dozen hard partying, trash talking Americans and sends them to England for basic training in manngers and etiquette.



And finally, the network has committed to an untitled performing arts reality show (Nick Lachey producing) about the stories of talented teens trying to pursue a career in the performing arts.