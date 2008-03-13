MTV Green-Lights Paris Hilton Reality Show

MTV is saying, "That's hot," to Paris Hilton: The network green-lit a 10-episode series starring the socialite to run during the fourth quarter.

Paris Hilton's My New BFF (working title) will star Hilton on a hunt for a new best friend and will be paired with online voting site ParisBFF.com, which launched Thursday. The network planned to announce the series in a press conference in Santa Monica, Calif., Thursday night.

The project is the first to be green-lit out of a first-look deal between MTV Networks and former VH1 chief Michael Hirschorn, who left the network in January to form independent production company Ish Entertainment. He and partner Stella Stopler are co-creators and will executive produce with Hilton, Chris Choun and Jason Moore. MTV programming chief Tony DiSanto will oversee the show for the network. Production on the series is set to begin in Los Angeles at the end of May.

The series will follow Hilton as she screens 20 potential best friends who will live together in a house and compete for her affection by proving their loyalty and social and glamour savvy. The winner will become her "bestie" and purportedly get to accompany her to her A-list parties and personal business functions.

Consumers can vote on the show's competitors through ParisBFF.com, which is currently loaded with pictures and video of wanna-bes professing their qualifications to be Hilton's wingperson.

"It's undeniable that the world is always talking about Paris Hilton, and the same could be said about MTV," said Brian Graden, president of entertainment for MTVN Music Channels, in a statement. "Paris is one of the most searched icons on the Web and has been the focus of everyone's attention from TMZ to Forbes. Now MTV will reveal the life of Paris, turn her fans into friends and see what it takes to get close to one of the world's most well-known personalities."

The project comes on the heels of a development slate announcement from MTV that includes a Fame-like reality series hosted by Nick Lachey, two singing competitions and a new season of its Randy Jackson dance show.