MTV Green-Lights Legally Blonde Reality Show

MTV gave the green light to Legally Blonde: The Search for the New Elle Woods, a reality competition show that will attempt to cast a new leading lady for Legally Blonde: The Musical.

The musical, based on the movie franchise of the same name, opened on Broadway in April 2007. MTV acquired the rights to broadcast a performance of the musical, and the network did so in October with a “pink-carpet” premiere.

The MTV airing drew more than 12.5 million viewers during its premiere weekend. It was the success of that broadcast that got MTV involved in the new reality show.

The show will begin casting actors/singers/dancers in New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Orlando, Fla.; and Nashville, Tenn., at the end of the month. The network is planning for a spring premiere date.